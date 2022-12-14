Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Person riding bike killed in Livingston Parish crash

(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a person riding a bike.

According to LSP, it happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13 just after 9 p.m. on LA 42 near Giles Road in Springfield.

Perry Winder, 59, of Springfield died in the crash, authorities confirmed.

Troopers say a 2018 Mazda 3 was traveling east on LA 42. At the same time, Winder was riding a Schwinn bicycle and turned left from Giles Road onto LA 42, entering the path of the Mazda as it was struck.

Winder, who was not wearing a safety helmet and whose bicycle was not equipped with lighting, suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Impairment on the part of Winder is unknown and toxicology samples will be obtained for testing. Impairment is not suspected on the part of the driver of the Mazda. The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets

Latest News

KSLA News 12 viewer Jeff Taylor shared this photo of a tree downed Dec. 13, 2022, along Highway...
Sheriff: Mother & child dead after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish
The two Bay St. Louis officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Hwy 90 when...
Two Bay St. Louis officers shot, killed
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, December 14
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, December 14
One killed in Zachary motorcycle crash, officials say