Person riding bike killed in Livingston Parish crash

SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a person riding a bike.

According to LSP, it happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13 just after 9 p.m. on LA 42 near Giles Road in Springfield.

Perry Winder, 59, of Springfield died in the crash, authorities confirmed.

Troopers say a 2018 Mazda 3 was traveling east on LA 42. At the same time, Winder was riding a Schwinn bicycle and turned left from Giles Road onto LA 42, entering the path of the Mazda as it was struck.

Winder, who was not wearing a safety helmet and whose bicycle was not equipped with lighting, suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Impairment on the part of Winder is unknown and toxicology samples will be obtained for testing. Impairment is not suspected on the part of the driver of the Mazda. The investigation is ongoing.

