One killed in Zachary motorcycle crash, officials say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - One person died after a fatal motorcycle crash early Wednesday (Dec. 14) morning.

Emergency officials say it happened in the 9400 block of Port Hudson-Pride Road, not far from Plank Road, just after 7 a.m.

No other details are available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

