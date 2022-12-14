One killed in Zachary motorcycle crash, officials say
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - One person died after a fatal motorcycle crash early Wednesday (Dec. 14) morning.
Emergency officials say it happened in the 9400 block of Port Hudson-Pride Road, not far from Plank Road, just after 7 a.m.
No other details are available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.