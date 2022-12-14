One killed in Zachary motorcycle crash, officials say

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - One person died after a fatal motorcycle crash early Wednesday (Dec. 14) morning.

Emergency officials say it happened in the 9400 block of Port Hudson-Pride Road, not far from Plank Road, just after 7 a.m.

No other details are available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

