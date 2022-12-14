Facebook
NEW IBERIA, La. (WAFB) - The New Iberia Police Department is responding to a reported tornado that touched down on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Tornado in New Iberia on Wednesday, Dec. 14

According to police, the tornado touched down in the Southport Subdivision area of New Iberia.

Several homes have been damaged, and there are also reports of several trapped people, police said. They added that rescue efforts are underway.

There are also reports of damage at a medical center in New Iberia.

According to police, there is a shelter being set up at New Iberia Senior High.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

