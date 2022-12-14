Officials respond to deadly hotel shooting in Baton Rouge
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a deadly shooting at a Baton Rouge hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
The shooting reportedly happened on Boardwalk Drive, which is near South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and I-12.
Emergency officials said the victim was dead when they arrived.
No other details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.