Officials respond to deadly hotel shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a deadly shooting at a Baton Rouge hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The shooting reportedly happened on Boardwalk Drive, which is near South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and I-12.

Emergency officials said the victim was dead when they arrived.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

