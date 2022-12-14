House fire starts in electrical outlet, BRFD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an accidental fire at a home on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14.

According to BRFD, the flames broke out just after 9 a.m. at a home on Sherwood Street near Maple Drive.

Five people were living in the home and escaped unharmed, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents.

Investigators said they believe the accidental fire started in an electrical outlet near the back of the home. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the rest of the house.

The flames were brought under control in less than 30 minutes, according to BRFD.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.