Grand jury indicts man on felony sex crimes involving child

Prison Bars
Prison Bars(Gray News, file)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested on felony sex crimes involving a child after being indicted by a grand jury in Assumption Parish, according to officials.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said John Bergeron, 39, of Morgan City, is facing charges of first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Falcon said the case started when a woman, who is now an adult, reported in July 2022 that she was raped by Bergeron when she was still a child.

Detectives investigating the case were able to corroborate the victim’s allegations and gathered evidence to support the claims, according to Falcon. He said the evidence was presented to an Assumption Parish grand jury on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and the panel found that the evidence was sufficient for Bergeron to go on trial for the charges.

The sheriff said warrants were issued for Bergeron’s arrest and he was taken into custody in Tangipahoa Parish on Friday, Dec. 9. Bergeron was then transferred to Assumption Parish on Tuesday, and booked into the detention center on the charges listed above, according to APSO.

Officials said he remains behind bars pending a bond hearing.

