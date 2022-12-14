BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A line of strong to severe storms stalled just to our west overnight, sparing most of the Capital Area from any severe weather. However, a Tornado Watch is in effect for parishes just northwest of Baton Rouge through 6 a.m., and additional watches are likely throughout the day.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for the areas in green. Turn around, don't drown! More >> https://t.co/EVN0hwXAsr #LAwx pic.twitter.com/kIr3Sn0iSb — Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) December 14, 2022

Meteorologist Dr. Steve Caparotta gives the 5 a.m. weather forecast on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Storms should being to increase from west to east through the morning, becoming likely from around lunch through mid-afternoon. The storms should exit by early evening for most of us as a cold front moves through.

Severe Weather Outlook

The Storm Prediction Center maintains a Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk of severe weather for just about all of the WAFB viewing area today. Additionally, they continue to highlight the potential for a few strong tornadoes, as noted by the black hatching on the outlook graphic. Damaging winds are actually the greatest threat in any strong storms, followed by tornadoes, and a smaller risk of hail.

Heavy Rain Potential

A Flood Watch is in effect through 9 p.m. this evening for the majority of our viewing area. Guidance has trended with rain totals locally, largely a reflection of that line stalling a bit to our west overnight.

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) now shows totals averaging 1 to 2 inches across our area, but locally higher amounts are still very possible. And even though WPC lowered forecast rain amounts, they have maintained a Level 3/4 (moderate) risk of flooding from metro Baton Rouge into parts of Mississippi.

Looking Ahead

Once the cold front moves through tonight, much cooler weather will settle in for the rest of this week and likely continuing through Christmas week. Lows should reach the 30s by the weekend, with highs only in the 50s. A pretty good rain chance returns to the forecast on Monday. Beyond that, extended guidance continues to point toward the potential for things to trend even colder as we head into the Christmas weekend.

