LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - The family of the Livonia High School student who was reportedly attacked back in September, has now filed a lawsuit against the Pointe Coupee Parish School System.

The massive fight on campus sent that student to the hospital, and also ended up canceling school and a football game.

“That shouldn’t have happened, it shouldn’t have happened,” said Reshell Edwards, the student’s mother.

Edwards is the mother of 16-year-old Chase Hart Jr., a junior at Livonia High School.

“Chase really doesn’t remember anything. All he knows is he woke up and he was full of blood. But from what everyone told me after Chase finished his homework, he put his head down,” said Edwards.

According to arrest documents with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, when Hart was sleeping with his head down on a desk, he was punched by two other classmates.

His injuries were so bad he had to be transported to the hospital.

Family of student who was hospitalized after attack at Livonia High in September files lawsuit against school board (WAFB)

“Well, we had the MRI done. But it was just bad, the whole situation was just awful. He was in the hospital and Chase had all kinds of cuts all over his head. So, we got the MRI because he was suffering from headaches, and he still suffers from headaches to this day,” said Edwards.

Edwards says at the time, her son was taking extra classes to try and graduate early.

Now he’s sticking with virtual learning and will not go back to his part-time job because he’s fearful.

Family of student who was hospitalized after attack at Livonia High in September files lawsuit against school board (WAFB)

“My son, he doesn’t want to go nowhere alone. Like I guess he’s just scared,” said the mom.

The family filed a lawsuit last week against the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board in the 18th Judicial District.

“He (Hart) was knocked out. he had medical bills for sure, and he’s not at school where he should be. So, what are the damages, that will be for a jury to decide,” said Ross LeBlanc, a trial lawyer with Dudley Debosier.

LeBlanc is representing the family and says the school system needs to be more transparent about what happened.

“Were there signs that this was going to happen, could something have been done to prevent it, and what’s the school going to do? Is it just going to say, we’re sorry things happen, fights happen? Well, how long is that going to be the acceptable response,” said LeBlanc.

He says worried parents want to know their kids are safe while at school.

“Hope that kids in Pointe Coupee Parish can go to school without worrying that they’re going to get stabbed, beat up, knocked unconscious,” said LeBlanc.

“I just feel like my son wasn’t protected, and he should have been protected. It really shouldn’t have happened,” said Edwards.

WAFB did reach out to Pointe Coupee Parish Schools Superintendent Kim Canezaro, who says she cannot comment on pending litigation.

To read the lawsuit click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.