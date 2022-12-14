Family, dog safely escape house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department and Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a house fire on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and fortunately, everyone made it out safely.

It happened on Callahan Street, which is located in the area near North Ardenwood Drive and Greenwell Springs Road, around 7:30 p.m.

A spokesman with BRFD said when crews arrived on the scene two adults, two children, and a dog had made it out of the house. He added the flames were contained in the kitchen.

There has been no word on the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross was notified to assist the family.

