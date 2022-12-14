Crews respond to possible early morning house fire on Crown Avenue
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a reported early morning house fire on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
It happened on Crown Avenue, near Plank Road and Airline Highway, just before 5 a.m.
No one was injured and no one was living in the home at the time of the fire.
No other details are available.
