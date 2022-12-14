Crews respond to possible early morning house fire on Crown Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a reported early morning house fire on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

It happened on Crown Avenue, near Plank Road and Airline Highway, just before 5 a.m.

No one was injured and no one was living in the home at the time of the fire.

#Breaking: Baton Rouge firefighters are working to stop a house fire on Crown Ave near Plank Rd and Airline Hwy.

No other details are available.

