Crews respond to possible early morning house fire on Crown Avenue

Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a reported early morning house fire on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a reported early morning house fire on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

It happened on Crown Avenue, near Plank Road and Airline Highway, just before 5 a.m.

No one was injured and no one was living in the home at the time of the fire.

No other details are available.

