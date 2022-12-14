Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CONSUMER REPORTS: Gifts for techies

It’s that time of year when we’re looking for the perfect gifts for family and friends.
It’s that time of year when we’re looking for the perfect gifts for family and friends.(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s that time of year when we’re looking for the perfect gifts for family and friends. Because you almost can’t go wrong with a tech gift, Consumer Reports rounded up a few ideas for everyone on your list.

First up, for the music or podcast lover: a new speaker. There are a lot of things to like about the Sonos One (Gen 2) Smart Speaker for $220 ($270 in Canada). It sounds great, and that’s really the most important thing with any speaker. It supports Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, and it works with Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Pandora.

Next, the Motorola Moto G Stylus Smartphone with a large 6.8-inch display is a great gift at $400 ($500 in Canada). It’s hard to believe you get so many features for the price. They include a high screen refresh rate, battery life of 32-plus hours, a rarely seen SD card for expandable storage, and the nearly extinct headphone jack.

RELATED STORIES
CONSUMER REPORTS: Gifts for travelers
CONSUMER REPORTS: Gifts for drivers
CONSUMER REPORTS: Gifts for chefs and foodies under $20

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 with a 12.4-inch touchscreen display is the perfect gift for someone on the go. It’s also a CR Smart Buy, which means it’s a great value at $570 ($740 in Canada). It weighs only 2 and a half pounds, and CR’s testing shows it has 12 hours of battery life. It has an Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.42GHz processor, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive.

Last but not least, a TV and soundbar is a great gift for anyone this holiday season. The Sonos Ray Soundbar Speaker for $280 ($350 in Canada) is the least expensive Sonos soundbar that you can buy. And it has impressive sound quality for its size, which makes it good not only for watching movies and playing video games but also for listening to music. And it can be paired with other Sonos speakers for surround sound in your living room or for a whole home audio system.

Consumer Reports has more great gift ideas. We’ve added a link to CR’s Gift Guide on our website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 14
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect; severe storms, heavy rain possible with cold front
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
Crews responded to an early morning house fire on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Crews respond to possible early morning house fire on Crown Avenue
Authorities are on the scene of a reported shooting on Dutton Avenue early Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Police roll out crime scene tape at early morning reported shooting