Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - A LaPlace couple has been arrested after a 1-year-old girl was found dead, according to St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre.

Tregre says officers responded to a call of a juvenile not breathing on Sun., Dec. 11 around 9:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Revere Drive.

The child was found unresponsive in a bed and first responders were unable to detect any vital signs. The parish coroner pronounced the girl dead at the scene.

Officers and medical personnel reported seeing bruising to her face and other parts of her body.

An autopsy found the baby suffered from several severe injuries to her head and body. The parish coroner determined the cause of death to be homicide by blunt force trauma.

The child’s mother, Keaura Dillon, and Renard Robinson, both 23, were arrested on Monday.

Officials say Robinson admitted to harming the infant, causing her to lose consciousness, leading to her death.

Robinson was booked for second-degree murder and is being held on a $300,000 bond.

Robinson reportedly told detectives he told Dillon about what happened prior to them calling 911.

Dillon was booked for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. She is being held on a $190,000 bond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

Clayton Drive
BRPD: Person killed, another injured in north Baton Rouge shooting
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 13
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for late Tuesday and most of Wednesday
The sheriff’s office says Clayton James, 36, left his job at a towing company on River Road.
EBRSO: Work release inmate walked off his job
The Baton Rouge Police Department is attempting to identify two alleged thieves
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD attempting to identify ‘sticky bandits’
Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man they...
APSO working to ID man allegedly tied to $900 theft from Donaldsonville business