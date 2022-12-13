Facebook
Pelicans injury report heading into Tuesday’s matchup with Utah

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) dribbles during an NBA basketball game against...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) dribbles during an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Despite being down two starters, the Pelicans have soared to 8 straight wins and a franchise-best 18-8 start to remain atop of the Western Conference and their momentum could be getting even stronger soon.

Starting forward Herb Jones has been listed as “probable” ahead of Tuesday (Dec. 13) night as the Pelicans visit the Utah Jazz on the road. The defensive specialist was averaging 1 block and 1.2 steals before missing the last several games with an ankle injury. On offense, Jones was averaging 10. 6 ppg, 3.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists.

Jones will be a game-time decision.

The Pelicans’ second-leading scorer, Brandon Ingram (20 ppg), will remain out and miss his eighth straight game with a left toe sprain.

