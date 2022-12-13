Facebook
Pedestrian killed in crash on Plank Road, according to BRPD

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that happened on the evening of Monday, Dec. 12.

According to police, the driver of a Cadillac Sedan crashed into a pedestrian on Plank Road near Cannon Street around 6:15 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian died at the scene of the crash.

The identity of the victim will be released after family members can be notified, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

