New push to clarify ban on vaping, smoking hookah in Baton Rouge bars

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - By now most people have gotten used to no smoking in bars and casinos in Baton Rouge.

Now there’s a new push to clarify those rules, which includes no vaping products and hookahs in places that sell and serve alcohol.

The smoking ban in the Baton Rouge area has been in effect for more than four years now.

But these days, with vaping products and hookahs growing more popular, there’s a push to make clear what’s banned under the ‘Clear Air Act.’

“No vaping or no electronic cigarettes, that was already in there. But I don’t think when the act was passed, it included products like that, because they hadn’t been widely adopted by the market yet,” said David Facey, a board member of the Alcoholic Beverage Control and the Executive Director of the Dead Poet night club.

Officials with the Alcoholic Beverage Control came up with the idea to tweak the current guidelines, so there’s no question about what’s allowed and what is not.

The idea went before the ABC board just for final review, now the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council will soon take a look as well.

“In terms of the impact this has, I think it’s important that any regulation that is going to affect our business community, we’re talking about restaurants and bars, or cigar bars and lounges, it has to be clear concise, to where there isn’t any confusion. Because the worst thing is getting in the way of growth. And people making bad decisions because of verbiage that isn’t clear, is something that we have to make sure we’re not doing at the city level,” said Facey.

The new proposal would clarify that selling and serving alcohol in hookah bars in Baton Rouge is prohibited.

And vaping in establishments that sell and serve alcohol is also against the rules.

Metro council agenda. (WAFB)

“From a business owner’s perspective, consumers it’s what’s in demand. And I think when you have this act that was passed, no smoking, you were thinking about everybody in totality though, making better conditions for people. I think it’s very hard to justify it when the majority of your customers want to do hookah inside your establishment, and you’re like hey we can’t do it, because you can’t smoke indoors. So I know there is demand for it, that’s a fact. From an ABC perspective, I think our job is to enforce the law as written. And it’s very clear that this cannot happen indoors at bars. So, it was already something that was passed, and because of that, our hands are tied, we’re simply just enforcing what’s already there,” said Facey.

In a statement, the Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free living says, “The Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living supports smoke-free workplaces for everyone. We believe no one should have to choose between their health and a paycheck. Baton Rouge did a great service to its community when it passed its smoke-free ordinance in 2018, which continues to have positive health effects for employees and patrons.”

“So, in order to avoid investments in that side of your business heavily, I think updating this language will make it very clear-cut to proprietors that hey, you cannot have smoking indoors,” said Facey.

David Facey is neutral on the proposal and says board members did not take a vote on the measure.

Hookah lounges that serve alcohol, may soon be forced to bring the hookahs outside under the proposals.

The items will be introduced at the Metro Council meeting on Wednesday, December 14. Members will vote on these items on January 11.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.