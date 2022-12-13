Facebook
National Treasure series filmed in Baton Rouge to debut on Disney+

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A television series that was filmed in Baton Rouge is preparing to make its debut on the Disney+ streaming service.

According to the Baton Rouge Film Commission, episodes one and two of the series will make their debut on the streaming service on Wednesday, Dec. 14. There are 10 total episodes, and episodes three through 10 will debut once a week.

A special premiere screening of the series took place on the evening of Monday, Dec. 12, at the BREC Independence Park Theatre. The Baton Rouge Film Commission said there were about 200 community members, crew members, vendors, and more in attendance.

In the series, Lisette Alexis stars as Jess Morales, “a naturally inquisitive and talented puzzle solver,” who is on an adventure to save a lost Pan-American treasure in Baton Rouge.

The show also features Catherine Zeta-Jones as a billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who transformed herself from an orphan to a shrewd businesswoman and adventurer.

RELATED STORY: Disney+ series to start production around Baton Rouge in mid-February

Officials said the series was filmed all over Baton Rouge in locations like the USS KIDD, the Old Governor’s Mansion, the Old State Capitol, the New State Capitol, and more. Squeaky Pete’s on 3rd street in Baton Rouge also made repeated appearances. In addition, crews created a buildout at Celtic Studios for the production.

According to the Baton Rouge Film Commission, production crews were in the Baton Rouge area between Nov. 2021 and July 2022. They contributed more than $56 million to the economy.

