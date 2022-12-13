LSU community reacts to passing of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU community is reacting to the passing of Mississippi State football coach, Mike Leach.

Leach passed away following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. He was 61 years old.

LSU released a statement on Tuesday, Dec. 13 after learning of Leach’s death:

“Mike Leach transformed college football forever. He was an innovator and a visionary whose authenticity and love for the game helped elevate the sport. He made an immeasurable impact on countless coaches, student-athletes, and fans. We celebrate his legacy, mourn his loss, and send our prayers and condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Coach Brian Kelly also shared a heartfelt message on Leach’s passing:

The Commissioner of the SEC, Greg Sankey, also shared a heartfelt message:

Mississippi State University football posted several photos of a memorial and tribute to Leach on Twitter:

MSU Bulldog family, college football community mourns the death of Coach Mike Leachhttps://t.co/LzWyLyX3xM — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 13, 2022

