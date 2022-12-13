Facebook
La. taking applications for 2023-2024 scholarship program

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Education is taking applications for the Louisiana Scholarship Program for the 2023-2024 school year.

School officials said the program provides scholarships to thousands of students who would otherwise go to a C, D, F, or T-rated public school in Louisiana.

“Families know what’s best for their child,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “This school choice program is one of the ways we keep families in the driver’s seat of their child’s education.”

Eligible families can receive a scholarship for their kids to attend participating nonpublic schools or high-performing public schools. Applications will be taken online until January 27. Click here for more on the application process.

To be eligible, Louisiana Education Officials said a family’s income can not exceed 250% of the federal poverty line. In addition, a student must be entering kindergarten or be enrolled in a public school with a C, D, F, or T letter grade during the year the student wants to apply.

