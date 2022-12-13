Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Funeral services announced for 3 of Southern University’s Human Jukebox band members

The funeral services for 3 members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox Marching Band have...
The funeral services for 3 members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox Marching Band have been announced.(Southern University Marching Band/Facebook)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The funeral services for 3 members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox Marching Band have been announced.

19-year-old Broderick Moore, 19-year-old Tyran Williams, and 21-year-old Dylan Young were killed when an 18-wheeler crashed into the side of their stalled Jeep as the young men attempted to change a flat tire in Natchitoches on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The trio of students was headed home to Texas for the holidays.

Moore's services will take place Grace Place Church in Texas. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The funeral services will take place as follows:

Broderick Moore

Grace Place Church

520 Big Stone Gap Duncanville, Tx 75137

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Visitation: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM

Service: 6:00 PM

Tyran Williams

Potter’s House of Dallas

6777 W Keist Blvd. Dallas, Tx 75236

Thursday, December 15, 2022

Viewing: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Service: 12:00 PM

(No Photos of The Body Please)

Dylan Young

Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship

1908 W. Camp Wisdom Rd. Dallas, Tx 75232

Friday, December 16, 2022

Service: 11:00 AM

RELATED LINKS
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
Human Jukebox holds heartfelt tribute for 3 SU band members

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 13
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat upgraded for tonight, Wednesday
The sheriff’s office says Clayton James, 36, left his job at a towing company on River Road.
EBRSO: Work release inmate walked off his job
BESE board meeting Tuesday to discuss early childhood education standards
East Baton Rouge EMS upgrading to new dispatch system