BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today looks to largely be a day of transition in advance of our next storm system. Highs will climb to near 80 degrees, with increasing humidity levels as winds increase out of the southeast. A few passing showers will be possible into the afternoon, but the main action looks as though it will hold off until tonight and Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 13 (WAFB)

Severe Weather Threat

Strong to severe storms will be possible from late tonight into Wednesday as a cold front slowly approaches. The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk of severe weather now extending into much of our area, including Baton Rouge, for late tonight into Wednesday morning.

The Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk then expands to include just about all of the WAFB viewing area during the day on Wednesday.

Damaging winds are the greatest concern, but a few tornadoes will also be possible, particularly from any discrete storms that develop late tonight into early Wednesday in advance of an anticipated squall line. The Storm Prediction Center is also noting the possibility for a few strong tornadoes as indicated by the black hatching on the severe weather outlook maps. Take the severe weather threat seriously and make sure you have more than one reliable way to receive severe weather warnings from late tonight into Wednesday.

Heavy Rain Threat

Heavy rain will also be a concern as the cold front slows its forward progress while moving through the region. Rain totals of 1 to 4 inches appear as though they will be common, with locally higher amounts a very real possibility.

The Weather Prediction Center has a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding posted for all of our area from late tonight into Wednesday.

Winter Returns Later This Week

Once the rains exit by late Wednesday, much cooler air will begin to filter into the region in the wake of the cold front. Lows could reach the 30s by Friday, with highs ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s from late this week into early next week. Long-range guidance points toward chilly weather potentially sticking around right on into Christmas weekend.

