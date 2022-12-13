Facebook
EBRSO: Work release inmate walked off his job

The sheriff’s office says Clayton Jones, 36, left his job at a towing company on River Road Friday, Dec. 9.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement is looking for a work release inmate after he walked off of a job site.

The sheriff’s office says Clayton Jones, 36, left his job at a towing company on River Road Friday, Dec. 9.

He is serving time through DOC on drug-related charges, they added.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call their local law enforcement agency or contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

