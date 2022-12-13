Facebook
East Baton Rouge EMS upgrading to new dispatch system

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge EMS is launching a new priority dispatch system Tuesday, Dec. 13 that will give you peace of mind when you call your local emergency number for assistance. Highly trained emergency dispatchers will be ready to handle your needs with timeliness and expert care.

It’s called the Medical Priority Dispatch System™ (MPDS®) and will serve the people who have emergencies living in East Baton Rouge Parish. It has ProQA® software, continual quality improvement benchmarks and training.

Emergency dispatchers will be able to assess the quality of the care they provide their communities. They will follow standards and research-based protocols to identify life-threatening situations and safely prioritize calls for a response.

The protocols guide emergency dispatchers through a series of questions they ask callers to identify the problems so they can send the correct help.

East Baton Rouge Parish has a population of over 450,000 people, with cities of Baton Rouge, Zachary, Baker and Central. Baton Rouge is also home to the State Capitol of Louisiana and two major Universities. 911 calls from the Greater Baton Rouge area are answered by East Baton Rouge EMS medics trained to provide emergency instructions to callers until responders arrive.

