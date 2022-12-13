CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD attempting to identify ‘sticky bandits’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is attempting to identify two suspects accused of stealing money orders.

According to BRPD, the suspects used a string with sticky substance to steal money orders that were deposited through a drop slip at Oak Lane Apartments on Monday, Dec. 5.

If you can identify these two contact Crime Stoppers: 225-344-STOP (7867) or visit www.crimestoppers225.com.

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

