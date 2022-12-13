Creole Pot of Pork

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Creoles as well as their Cajun cousins love pork chops served with rice and gravy. This recipe follows that same tradition but lightens up the dish a bit by using wild rice mix and thin-cut pork chops making it only 292 calories per serving.

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: 6–8 Servings

Ingredients:

8 bone-in loin pork chops, trimmed

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

1 tbsp olive oil

½ cup diced onions

¼ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper

2 tbsps minced garlic

2 (6-ounce) packages of long-grain and wild rice mix

3¾ cups water

1 (10¾-ounce) can of 98% fat-free cream of celery soup

⅔ cup skim milk

⅓ cup thinly sliced green onions

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Season pork chops on each side to taste with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Set aside. In a cast iron Dutch oven with a lid, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic then sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add rice mix and water, stirring to combine ingredients. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to low. Overlap seasoned pork chops on top of the rice mixture then cover tightly with a lid. Bake for 1 hour. In a mixing bowl, combine cream of celery soup, milk, and green onions, stirring to mix well. Remove pot from oven, uncover, and pour soup mixture over pork chops. Return to oven and bake, uncovered, for 20–25 minutes or until heated through. Serve hot.

