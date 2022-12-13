Facebook
Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.

Crews were able to rescue one of the workers who was taken to the hospital.

They were also eventually able to recover the body of another worker who had died.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse at this time.

