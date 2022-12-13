Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of closures announced due to the threat of possible severe weather.

CLOSED WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14:

All East Baton Rouge Parish Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

All West Feliciana Parish Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Extracurricular activities and athletic practices are also canceled on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Officials said tutoring and aftercare will still take place on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

All Zachary Community School District campuses and offices will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

All Central Community Schools campuses and offices will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. After-school activities are also canceled on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

This is a developing story. Check back for continuous updates on closures.

