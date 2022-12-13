Facebook
BRPD: Person killed, another injured in north Baton Rouge shooting

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Clayton Drive and another injured elsewhere in the same neighborhood, officials say.

The shooting reportedly happened around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Police said they are investigating two scenes in the north Baton Rouge area. One of the scenes is on Clayton Drive near Beechwood Drive, and the other is on Dayton Street near Plank Road, they added.

Dayton Street
Dayton Street(wafb)

Sources say two cars are being towed at the scenes.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

