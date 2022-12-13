Facebook
BESE board meeting Tuesday to discuss early childhood education standards

(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 13 to discuss the Louisiana Standards for Early Childhood Care and Education Programs Serving Birth to Five Years.

According to the organization, Moms for Liberty EBR, which seeks to stand for parental rights, “Some parents and organizations across the state are concerned with the lack of time to comment and give input, the component of social and emotional development, as well as the broad language used in the new standards.”

This meeting will discuss the new potential standards and will take place in the Claiborne Building in downtown Baton Rouge at 2 p.m. The address is 1201 N. 3rd St.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH IT LIVE.

You can also watch it live here.

Click here to report a typo.

