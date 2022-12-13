APSO working to ID man allegedly tied to $900 theft from Donaldsonville business

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man they believe is tied to a theft investigation.

According to APSO, more than $900 was taken from a business in Donaldsonville. Deputies are hoping to locate the man.

Anyone with information that can assist detectives is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

