APSO working to ID man allegedly tied to $900 theft from Donaldsonville business
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man they believe is tied to a theft investigation.
According to APSO, more than $900 was taken from a business in Donaldsonville. Deputies are hoping to locate the man.
Anyone with information that can assist detectives is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).
You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.
