1 killed, 1 injured after being hit by car, officials say

By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a crash after two people were hit by a vehicle while walking, officials confirm.

The crash reportedly occurred on Florida Boulevard near Nassau Drive on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 13.

Officials said one person was killed and another victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to the crash.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

