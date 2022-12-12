Strong storms, heavy rain possible from late Tuesday into Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll enjoy a bit of a lull in the rains today as the front that delivered our wet weather on Sunday meanders near the coast. We will see a good deal of cloud cover, but even with that, highs will top out nearly 10 degrees above normal in the low to mid-70s. A few spotty showers will be possible, but today’s rain chances are posted at less than 20%.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, December 12 (WAFB)

Stormy Pattern Expected Late Tuesday into Wednesday

A powerful storm system moving west-to-east across the country will deliver widespread showers and t-storms, some strong to severe, from Tuesday into Wednesday. Locally, latest guidance is suggesting that much of Tuesday stays relatively quiet, with the potential for some storms moving in late. Storms then become likely through much of the day on Wednesday as a cold front slows its forward progress while moving through our area.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to post a Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk of severe weather from Tuesday into Wednesday morning for areas just north of Baton Rouge, including parts of the Florida Parishes and SW Mississippi, with a Level 2/5 (slight) risk posted for the majority of our area. The Level 2/5 risk could then linger into Wednesday for a decent chunk of our area.

Locally heavy rainfall will also be a concern with this storm system. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding posted from Tuesday into Wednesday. WPC is also showing rain totals averaging 2″ to 4″ across most of our area, but locally higher amounts appear to be a real possibility.

Winter Finally Returns

In the wake of Wednesday’s cold front, much colder weather will settle in for the end of the week. Lows will drop into the 30s, with highs expected to only reach the 50s from late this week into much of next week. Uncertainty is higher than normal on rain chances in the extended outlook, so we’ll fine tune those details in the days ahead.

