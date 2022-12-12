SMART LIVING: Closing the digital divide

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - The digital divide is growing, and children are caught in the middle.

There are more than 72 million children in the United States. Nearly half of the kids live in low-income families, and nearly 60% of the children do not have a working computer in their homes.

The children are at a significant disadvantage compared to children with home computers. It impacts their education and their future success as adults. One organization is trying to change that one computer and one child at a time.

“We would either have to go to the library to use the computer or wait for my parents to get home to drive us to our cousin’s house,” Yvonne Barragan said.

Tammy Hershfield and her husband saw the need and started collecting computers for low-income kids 18 years ago.

“It’s unconscionable to think that how could we not be providing computers to these children,: Hershfield said. “We all know that you cannot compete in this world without a computer, period. We started asking our friends to give us computers and we set up a Costco table in our garage.”

In its first year, Computers 2 Kids gave out a hundred computers. This year, with help from large corporations like Loreal, that number is 36,000. When COVID hit, the need became even greater.

“I think the entire planet realized that we needed electronics or technology, not just to educate our children, but to access resources,” said CEO Cheri Pierre.

Nineteen staff members and a hundred volunteers refurbished 96,000 computers during the pandemic.

“We put all new software so that when the device goes out, it’s all clean and registered to the new owner. We want to make sure that the licenses that you have on it are scrub clean,” said Pierre.

Just as important as a computer is internet access. One in three Americans doesn’t have broadband at home. That’s why Computers 2 Kids also partners with internet providers to provide free and discounted internet service. They also offer tech and educational support.

“We know our model works. We know that we can make a large imprint. We are hoping that in the future, other cities will adapt to our program. If everyone, everyone gave their computers, think of the impact that would make. It’s possible we can make the difference. Everybody just needs to pitch in,” said Hershfield.

In addition to Southern California, Computers 2 Kids also has programs in Arizona and Nevada and ships throughout the United States. They are also developing a new app with Stanford to allow any student in need across the United States to apply for a computer.

If you would like to find out more or learn how you can make a difference in your own community, visit the website www.c2sdk.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.