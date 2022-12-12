Facebook
1 person shot at St. Mary Parish courthouse, authorities say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot at the St. Mary Parish courthouse on the morning of Monday, Dec. 12, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, the shooting happened just before 9 a.m.

No details were provided about what led up to the shooting or the person’s condition.

Louisiana State Police have been called in to investigate the scene, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

