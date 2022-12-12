Facebook
Man arrested for allegedly trying to set former boss’ truck on fire, officials say

By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials arrested a man Monday morning, Dec. 12, after he allegedly tried to set his former boss’ truck on fire three months prior.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, investigators charged Jordan Alec Joota, 25, with simple arson and simple criminal damage to property for a vehicle fire that occurred on Sept. 12 at the Fiery Crab on Citiplace Ct.

The general manager of the Fiery Crab reportedly called the fire department after finding a small fire under his pickup truck when he went to leave that night.

Investigators said they found a broken Amsterdam vodka bottle with a rag used as a wick for a Molotov cocktail, and there was broken glass on the passenger side of the truck and all around where it was parked.

Kotta had reportedly been fired earlier that evening, according to officials.

Officials said evidence at the scene led to Kotta’s arrest.

