LSU WR Jaray Jenkins declares for 2023 NFL Draft

LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10)
LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior wide receiver Jaray Jenkins took to Twitter on Monday, December 12 to announce his plans for the future. Jenkins announced that he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft, Jenkins had the option to return for a sixth season in purple and gold.

“First and foremost I want to give honor and praise to the man above. Without him, none of this would be possible. He has blessed me to play the sport that I have loved and enjoyed all my life,” Jenkins said on Twitter. " To my heavenly mother, I promised you this day would come. I told you I will never give up and finish what I started. I wish you could be here with me to witness it, but I know you are looking down on me with the biggest smile on your face. I know you are very proud of me. I know you are very proud of me. I LOVE YOU FOREVER!!! IT will be #LLD.”

Jenkins, a product of Jena High School started 20 games out of 43 games he played in and caught 89 passes for 1,370 yards and 14 touchdowns, six coming in back-to-back seasons. His career high in touchdown catches in a single game came against Florida during the 2021 season.

The 6-foot-2 receiver is the third LSU player to declare for the NFL Draft joining Jay Ward and BJ Ojulari.

