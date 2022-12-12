Facebook
LSU stays at No. 11 for third-straight week

LSU guard Alexis Morris (45)
LSU guard Alexis Morris (45)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the third week in a row, the LSU women’s basketball team landed at No. 11 on the AP Top 25 poll.

The Tigers (9-0) were scheduled to face UNO on Sunday, Dec. 11, but the game was canceled due to health and safety protocols within the Privateer program.

South Carolina, Stanford, Ohio State, Indiana, and Notre Dame rank in the top five.

