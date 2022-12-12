Facebook
LSU gymnastics team to preview 2023 squad, host fan fest

LSU Gymnastics
LSU Gymnastics
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU gymnastics team is welcoming fans to their annual fan fest and 2023 season preview showcase.

The team welcomes fans to the two events on Monday, Dec. 12, at the PMAC on LSU’s campus.

According to organizers, the fan fest will begin at 5 p.m. in front of the PMAC and will include photo stations, food trucks, a children’s gymnastics area, and free shirts for the first 1,000 fans.

Following the fan fest, the annual season showcase will get underway at 6:30 p.m. inside the arena. The event is free and open to all fans.

LSU said season tickets are still available for the 2023 season as of Monday, Dec. 12. The tickets are $36 for adults and $18 for young people. Single-meet tickets are also available. For more details on tickets, click here.

