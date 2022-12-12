Facebook
LSU forward KJ Williams named SEC Player of the Week

LSU forward KJ Williams (12)
LSU forward KJ Williams (12)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU transfer forward KJ Williams was named the SEC Player of the Week for his performance against Wake Forest in the Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The fifth-year senior recorded a double-double with 35 points and 10 rebounds in the Tigers’ 72-70 win over the Demon Deacons.

