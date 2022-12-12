Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU DE BJ Ojulari declaring for 2023 NFL Draft

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18)
LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari has announced he will forego his senior season with the Tigers to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ojulari made his decision known via social media on Sunday, Dec. 11.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound junior from Marietta, Ga., was named first-team All-SEC by coaches and the Associated Press.

He recorded 56 tackles (36 solo), five sacks, a forced fumble, and recovered a fumble this season.

During his three years as a Tiger, Ojulari recorded 126 tackles (79 solo), 16 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
The Heisman trophy finalists, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, TCU quarterback Max Duggan,...
USC’s Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround
Former Southern head coach Pete Richardson
Pete Richardson selected for induction into Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.'s next court appearance will be in March.
UVA shooting suspect appears in court as students try to move forward