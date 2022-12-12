License plate reader helps Central police solve hit-and-run crash

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A license plate reader helped lead the Central Police Department to the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran.

Police say on Dec. 7, 2022, around 3 p.m., a Central resident was the victim of a hit-and-run driver in Central.

Using evidence left at the scene from the suspect, Sgt. Woody Wascom was able to establish a make and model of the car that left the scene, law enforcement said.

Then, using a newly purchased Flock LPR camera, or a license plate reader, Sgt. Wascom was able to locate the license plate, which led to the registered owner’s address, allowing Sgt. Wascom to clear the offense, authorities added.

In a Facebook post, Chief Corcoran said, “Central PD would like to thank the citizens of Central, along with the Mayor and City Council, for providing the funds for the purchase of this investigative tool. Without it, our citizen would likely have to pay for their own vehicle repairs for an accident that was not their fault.”

