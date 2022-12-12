Human Jukebox holds heartfelt tribute for 3 SU band members

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the Southern University Human Jukebox and the Baton Rouge community spent their evening trying to uplift one another.

Music, love, and encouragement are just some of the ways the Southern University family honored the lives of 3 fallen band members. Broderick Moore, Dylan Young and Ty’ran Williams were killed in a tragic accident last Tuesday.

Members of the Southern University Human Jukebox and the Baton Rouge community spent their evening trying to uplift one another.

“It hit different because he was one of the high school kids. He used to text me all the time when I was in the band he used to be like, I can’t wait to march, I can’t wait to march, I can’t wait to be by y’all,” said Verbon Muhammad, the Human Jukebox Snare Drum Section Leader.

Dozens of people came together to remember the lives of the three promising, humble, and talented students.

When Ty’ran made the drum line, Verbon Muhammad says he took him under his wing.

“He wanted to grasp onto so much and adapt to the culture. I had put him right beside me and it’s hard but we’re getting through it,” said Muhammad.

The entire band is heartbroken but filled with amazing memories about all three young musicians.

“Because I know if they were still here today, they would be like keep your head up, keep pushing, keep moving forward,” said John, a band member.

The families of Dylan, Broderick, and Ty’ran will be receiving symbols and plaques to remember their time with the band as well.

