Head coach David Simoneaux leaving Catholic after just two seasons

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After just two seasons at Catholic High School, head football coach David Simoneaux announced that he will be leaving his position, according to Principal Lisa Harvey.

Principal Harvey thanked Simoneaux for two outstanding seasons, leading the Bears to a State Championship title in 2021 and a semifinal run in 2022.

“We are grateful for Coach Simoneaux’s leadership and the incredible example he has set for the young men at Catholic High School. We wish him the best in his new endeavor,” Harvey said. “Now we look toward the future and our efforts to find a new leader to share in the work we do to advance the mission of our school – which is educating the young men in our care in a holistic environment of academic excellence according to Catholic tradition and the spirit of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart. For 128 years, the ideals set forth by the brothers have shaped Catholic High School into the institution of excellence it is today. We look forward to finding the next individual to carry on the spirit of this important mission.”

Simoneaux had a 24-3 record, including playoff games, during his two seasons with the Bears.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.