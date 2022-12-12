Expansion coming to Baton Rouge Metro Airport

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Expansion is headed to the Baton Rouge Metro Airport as it prepares for a new facelift.

There will be a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Dec. 12. It’s for the Burrell Aviation planned development of 53 acres of runway-accessible land in the BTR Aviation Business Park.

The ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m.

Several leaders are planning to attend the ceremony including Governor John Bel Edwards, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, and Dan Burrell, Founder and Executive Chairman of The Burrell Group.

