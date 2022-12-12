Donation drive underway for resttled refugees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Each holiday season, St. George Catholic Church and St. Alphonsus Catholic Church host a donation drive to collect household items for the Catholic Charities Diocese of Baton Rouge’s refugee resettlement program.

Organizers say a lot of the refugees arrive in the United States with just the clothes on their backs and some of the stories of the challenges and hardships they faced in their home countries.

Between October 2021 and September 2022, 601 refugees arrived from counties such as Afghanistan, Haiti, Cuba, Ukraine, and Honduras.

There are two opportunities for you to donate household items and lend a helping hand:

Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 8 to 10 a.m.

St. George Catholic Church

7808 Saint George Drive, Baton Rouge, La.

Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 8 a.m. to noon

St. Alphonsus Catholic Church

14040 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, La.

