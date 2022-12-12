Facebook
Denham Springs Police searching for suspect who allegedly kidnapped, sexually assaulted a woman Friday night

Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs Police Department(DSPD)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault that took place on Friday night, Dec. 9.

According to police, the woman was walking on US 190 toward Pete’s Highway at around 9:00 p.m.

That’s when the victim told police, a man took her to a wooded area and sexually assaulted her.

Police describe the suspect as a black man who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt pulled over his face at the time of the incident.

If you have any information you are urged to contact the Denham Springs Police Department at 2225-665-5106 or CrimeStoppers at 344-STOP.

