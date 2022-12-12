CRIME STOPPERS: Police attempt to ID person accused of robbing convenience store

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify an individual accused of armed robbery.

According to BRPD, the person is believed to be responsible for the armed robbery of a convenience store on Dec. 10, 2022, around 7:35 p.m.

If you can help to identify this person, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867) or visit crimestoppers225.com.

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

