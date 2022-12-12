BRPD: 1 injured in shooting on N. Eugene Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to another shooting on Sunday, Dec. 11.
Police said they were called out to North Eugene Street around 7:15 p.m. regarding a reported shooting.
Upon arrival, they found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. They added his injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
No other details were given at this time.
