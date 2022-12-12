BRG announces top baby names of 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge General Hospital has announced the top baby names of 2022.

The hospital said the top five names for boys in the year 2022 were Liam, Grayson, Maverick, Oliver, and Aiden. Meanwhile, the top five girls’ names were Sophia, Ivy, Olivia, Charlotte, and Amelia.

This was the first time that the name Maverick made the list, and officials said the name was made popular by the summer blockbuster hit “Top Gun: Maverick.” The name also made a jump nationally to number 27 and in Louisiana to number 29.

Across the country, Olivia was the top girl’s name of 2022. Charlotte was also among the top five, and Amelia made the cut for the first time since 2019..

