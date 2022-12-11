WAFB wins EMMY awards

ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - WAFB won in two categories at the 2022 Suncoast Regional EMMY Awards during a ceremony in Orlando, Florida Saturday, Dec. 10.

Elizabeth Vowell and Derron Daquano were awarded for the WAFB original documentary, “Lasting Impact” in the category Societal Concerns – Long Form. The 30-minute special highlights the road to recovery for 2 BRPD officers after being hit by a drunk driver.

You can watch it streaming now on WAFB+ or online here.

In the category of News Promotion, Jay Grymes, Amanda Carlin, Gabrielle Brewster, and Leah Marchand were awarded for their marketing campaign titled, “Impact of Hurricane Ida.”

The station was nominated in 10 EMMY categories this year. The prestigious EMMY Awards are presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

