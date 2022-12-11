Soggy start to Sunday, severe storms possible midweek

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Much of the viewing area has seen around one inch of rain this Sunday morning with no severe weather.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 11 (wafb)

Today will start wet and end a bit drier with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. There is a 70% chance of rain, mainly in the morning, with small chances lingering this afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 11 (wafb)

Monday will be a relatively quiet weather day with mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers, highs in the mid 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 11 (wafb)

Then the next cold front, which will be more potent, will move in late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 11 (wafb)

This will give us a bigger chance of rain, and severe weather, with Baton Rouge in a level two slight risk category.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 11 (wafb)

The primary threat will be damaging winds. The forecast clears up and dries out Thursday, with dry weather lasting through the following weekend. Much colder air will be in store behind that front at the second half of the 10-day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 11 (wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.