Soggy start to Sunday, severe storms possible midweek

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 11
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 11(wafb)
By Jared Silverman
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Much of the viewing area has seen around one inch of rain this Sunday morning with no severe weather.

Today will start wet and end a bit drier with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. There is a 70% chance of rain, mainly in the morning, with small chances lingering this afternoon.

Monday will be a relatively quiet weather day with mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers, highs in the mid 70s.

Then the next cold front, which will be more potent, will move in late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

This will give us a bigger chance of rain, and severe weather, with Baton Rouge in a level two slight risk category.

The primary threat will be damaging winds. The forecast clears up and dries out Thursday, with dry weather lasting through the following weekend. Much colder air will be in store behind that front at the second half of the 10-day.

